TikToker tricks fans into showing up for fake Drake & The Weeknd concert

A TikToker has put his graphic design skills to use by tricking Drake and The Weeknd fans into showing up for a free concert… only thing is, the concert didn’t exist.

There is nothing quite like finding out your favorite artist is performing in your city for free… especially when it all turns out to be an elaborate rouse. A rouse orchestrated by one cheeky TikToker: Jamie Lightfoot.

Known online as ‘jamisonlightfoot’, the graphic designer frequently plans elaborate pranks, from faking a Barbie-branded pregnancy test to planting trilliums all across his city.

And his latest idea is taking things to the next level, luring in eager concert-goers for a fake Drake and The Weeknd performance.

“I legally put up posters all around the city advertising a free Drake and The Weeknd concert in Trinity Bellwoods Park,” Lightfoot said. “The only issue is the concert is fake.”

For the concert to attract attention, Lightfoot “made the most OVO-coded poster possible” that included correct sizing, a “confused aesthetic” and even corporate sponsors. And the poster worked, with many showing up for the occasion despite Lightfoot adding a fine print and disclaimer that revealed the concert wasn’t real.

As to why Lightfoot would go to these lengths? The answer is simple; “I just want to watch the world burn.” However, not everyone is convinced the prank was real.

This is because Lightfoot has been known to trick viewers in the past by using his graphic design skills to manipulate and edit videos. That’s right — the prank is the prank itself.

“Looks like there’s even less people than a normal day at Trinity Bellwoods [to be honest],” one person pointed out, suggesting Lightfoot may have filmed a regular day at the park rather than any soon-to-be disappointed concert-goers.

Another viewer, determined not to be fooled by Lightfoot’s handy work, commented, “Okay so which editing tricks did you use now.”

If some sneaky CGI is to blame, Lightfoot is sure to reveal his secrets in a later video. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.