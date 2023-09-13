Drake fan goes viral interrupting concert and internet clowns him for it

A Drake fan has gone viral after rushing the stage and interrupting one of his concerts, and the internet has rightfully clowned him for doing so.

Whenever a big-time artist or band rolls into town, you know pretty much right away which fans are going to do their absolute best to try and meet them – if only for a few seconds. They’ll camp out outside hotels and the venue, as well as try different restaurants to find their favorite musicians.

Others, though, try and make the actual live show all about them, especially when it comes to Drake. The ‘Gods Plan’ rapper has been on his It’s All a Blur tour since July and has had plenty of female fans throw underwear at him. Some examples of that have even left the internet pretty dismayed too.

However, during his September 12 show in Austin, Texas, one male fan decided to rush the stage and try to dap him up. And, well, the internet has been pretty vicious about it.

Drake fan gets on stage and rapper isn’t happy about it

TikTokers ThatsSoRetro and rids.raza had two of the best angles of the interruption, with their close-up clips going viral to the tune of around 1 million views at the time of writing.

Both clips show the man getting on stage and making a beeline for Drake. The Canadian rapper quickly pushed the fan away before dapping him up and then making a call for security, who proceeded to pull him off stage.

The unnamed fan was also dragged on social media too. “Second-hand embarrassment FR,” ThatsSoRetro said. “Bro just embarrassed himself in front of the world,” said another commenter. “I wouldn’t show my face ever again,” another commented. “Imagine getting pushed away from Drake like that LMAO. That s*it hurt me,” another added.

Plenty of users have gone after the security too, allowing the fan to get so close to the rap before springing into action.

Drake himself called them out for being “slow as f*ck” after it happened, but at least things ended alright. Well, for everyone but the fan who decided to make himself the center of some roastings.