TikToker goes viral showing “unreal” house damage done by “spiteful” family member

A Tiktoker with “unreal” damage to her house has gone viral after showing off the mess left behind by a “spiteful, ungrateful” family member.

Looking out for family members seems like it’s the right thing to do, such as lending them a place a stay or helping them out of a financial crisis. However, it’s important to protect one’s own boundaries in the process.

Solving a family member’s problems for them can sometimes enable their behavior, allowing them to continue making bad decisions rather than growing from their mistakes.

Article continues after ad

One TikToker found this out the hard way after putting her foot down and refusing to continue paying her sister’s bills, only to find her house left “completely destroyed”.

Article continues after ad

A mom of two, Danielle Corbitt took to TikTok to reveal the extensive mess, saying, “Let me show you what a spiteful, ungrateful family member did to my house.”

Corbitt had been offering her home and covering all of her sister’s bills for the previous year but had recently decided to stop.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“She didn’t pay the bills, I stopped paying her bills, and because she had to leave, she decided that she was going to destroy my house,” Corbitt explained, stating that “every bit” of the house had now been “destroyed”.

“This is how I’m thanked,” Corbitt said, finishing the video with a direct warning for her sister not to return.

Article continues after ad

Viewers rushed to the comments to send their best wishes to Corbitt and offer their advice, with one person writing, “I would press charges and never speak to her again.”

Article continues after ad

Another said, “This is why I’ll [never] enable anyone!!! They go crazy when you cut them off. Tough love always! Make them grow up and get it on their own.”

With a huge cleanup ahead, we wish Corbitt the best of luck. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.