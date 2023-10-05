Airbnb guest claims she was “scammed” for thousands by host

TikToker Aceyaa has gone somewhat viral after caning that an Airbnb host “scammed” her out of $2300 after making “false claims” about the state that her family had left the house they stayed in.

As TikTok has become a serious part of many social media users’ daily routines, plenty have been using it as their go-to platform to vent about their goings on.

One popular subgenre of that has centered around Airbnb, with many TikTokers using the platform as a way to expose bad hosts and put them on blast. Of course, you’ll also see hosts taking shots at unruly guests.

In the case of Aceyaa, she’s gone viral over the past few days after claiming that one Airbnb host based in Toronto had “scammed” her out of $2300.

TikToker bashes Airbnb host who claims she damaged house

The TikToker revealed that, during a recent trip to Toronto, her Airbnb host had been “amazing” with communication and everything else, right up until the point where she and her family were checking out.

Aceyaa said she requested a late checkout and paid the respective fee. However, when she was asked for a review, things took a turn and the host became pushy with demands. The TikToker had also forgotten to take photos of how she’d left the house, which the host then used to claim that her family had broken and damaged things to the tune of $2300.

Even when getting Airbnb involved, the company sided with the host given that Aceyaa didn’t have photos to prove her side. Though, she argued the host didn’t date or timestamp his photos and they were likely old.

“I’m never using Airbnb again. Don’t even stay at an Airbnb, just go get a hotel because this is ridiculous,” she concluded.

Aceyaa also added that she’d taken the legal route with things too, but cannot name the host because of that despite viewers wanting her to put him on blast.

The TikToker did offer an update, however, revealing some of the messages sent from the host. That included her saying she was “disturbed” by the “false claims” he had made against her.

Other viewers have noted that they’ve had similar experiences with hosts, especially in Toronto, and that’s why they’re sticking with hotels.

It remains to be seen if anything comes of her legal case.