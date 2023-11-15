TikToker in tears as landlord plans to sell home to Airbnb host on short notice

A TikToker has been left in tears after learning their landlord would be selling their home on short notice to a couple who planned on turning it into an Airbnb.

With the ever-rising pricing of houses, many of the younger generation have been left wondering if owning a home will ever be feasible. Add on top companies like Airbnb which sees potential homes being turned into vacation residences, and it’s no surprise owning a home feels out of this world.

Not only is owning a home incredibly difficult, but renting is just as hard as well. With increasing rent costs constantly eating away at potential savings, it can add insult to injury if you’re trying to collect some cash.

Now a TikToker has tearfully expressed their difficulty with renting out a home, explaining that their landlord gave them barely any notice that they’d be selling the property.

TikToker devastated after landlord looks to sell home to Airbnb host

In the teary TikTok, they explained their horrific situation.

“Put a finger down if you came home this weekend to a random realtor at your door telling you your landlord last minute decided he wants to sell your house and that it needs to be ready by Wednesday,” the TikToker spoke through tears.

They explained how balancing being a full-time college student and holding a full-time job essentially made it impossible for them to work under such late notice.

“But you’re a full-time college student with a full-time job, so you skip class to get your house ready this Wednesday for a showing.

“And this random couple shows up at your day and tours your house which you’ve meticulously cleaned top to bottom. And your landlord promises your dad who had called the landlord because you were upset about your house getting sold that he was going to sell it to somebody else who was just going to rent out your house.”

Airbnb The TikToker was devastated to learn their home was going to be turned into an Airbnb.

What adds insult to injury is that the TikToker then learned that the couple looking to purchase the property had plans to turn it into an Airbnb.

“So you ask the couple touring your house, ‘Oh are yall planning on renting this out?’ and they look you in the eye and go ‘No we want to turn it into an Airbnb’”.

The TikTok has since gained a bunch of supportive and positive comments from users, hopefully helping dry their tears.