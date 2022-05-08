16-year-old Trans Twitch streamer allegedly taken into foster care by police during stream

A 16-year-old trans Twitch streamer from Tennessee has gone viral after police entered her room and forced her to close her stream. It’s alleged she was placed into foster care for missing school after being locked out of using the correct bathroom.

It’s not everyday you see a Twitch streamer led away by police, but that’s exactly what happened to a 16-year-old broadcasting on the platform.

The teen, whose name has been withheld, was streaming on Twitch when police arrived to allegedly move her to a foster home for truancy, all because she wasn’t allowed to use to the proper restroom.

Advertisement

Trans teen taken during Twitch stream

a 16-year-old trans girl from tennessee was denied an education because she wasn't allowed to use the correct washroom. the state decided she was truant. while playing minecraft, cops busted her bedroom door down and before dragging her into foster care asked "are you winning" pic.twitter.com/5SL1IXRKk7 — keffals (@keffals) May 6, 2022

Thing started out with the streamer saying it would probably be her last ever “since they were trying to get me to kill myself or go into foster care or something.”

In the background of the VOD, which has since been deleted from Twitch, you can see a chair placed up against the door to block outside entry.

After roughly 16 minutes of streaming Minecraft, police made entry into the room, which the streamer casually played off.

“Ok, well, now there’s an officer in here trying to join the stream,” she said with cops in the background. “I guess we’re just going to have officers sitting in on the stream.”

Advertisement

“I’m just gonna act like they’re not here, cuz that’s easier,” they added. “I don’t know why they wanted to come in on the stream.”

That’s where the VOD cuts off, and, when it’s alleged the streamer is taken into foster care. Dexerto has reached out to the streamer, and will update when we hear back.