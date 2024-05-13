Twitch streamer takes cover as gunshots are fired outside her window

A Twitch streamer panicked and jumped for cover after a series of gunshots rang out during her live broadcast.

24-year-old Twitch streamer ‘StrawberrySuz’ bolted from her chair on May 11 after gunfire sounded off nearby.

StrawberrySuz was in the middle of trying out the Chinese farm sim ‘My Time at Portia’ when suddenly, multiple shots were fired from outside her house.

As the shots rang out one after the other, the Twitch streamer dove off her chair to hide and dodge any bullets that could have entered her room and potentially ricocheted.

“Oh my God! What the f**k,” she cried. “I don’t know what that was. My window is open.”

For a few moments, there was just silence – but then, a young child was heard in the background making noises. The streamer could then be seen crawling on the floor to the other side of the room.

Luckily, the influencer was okay and returned to her chair, explaining that she was “shaken up. She took a minute to composer herself before getting back into the flow of the broadcast and interacting with her chat once more.

While she didn’t reveal her location, she explained that she was located on the second floor of a low-income building in the United States. Luckily, she’s safe and sound, and the incident left her visibly shaken.

Over the years, there have been quite a few instances where gunfire erupted on a Twitch or other live-streaming broadcasts.

Last year, ‘50calapr’ pulled out his own rifle to confront attackers after a drive-by shooting took place outside his building as he was playing Escape from Tarkov.

In another incident from 2022, Apex Legends YouTuber ‘MikeCheck’ narrowly dodged death after a stray bullet hit his monitor while he was in the middle of a game.

In yet another moment from 2022, a Chicago-based couple on Twitch caught a drive-by shooting that took place during an October broadcast, saying they were “paralyzed by fear” due to the ordeal.