Trainwreck offers to pay medical bills for Apex pro Mande’s father after hospitalization

Apex Legends professional player ‘Mande’ revealed on his Twitch stream that TrainwrecksTV offered to pay for his father’s medical bills after finding out he was sick.

Twitch streamer ‘TrainwrecksTV’ has gained popularity recently for his gambling streams, in which he occasionally uses his insane winnings to give back to those in his community who need it.

Trainwreck also actively gives back to his community, having just held a $1,000,000 giveaway during a recent Twitch stream.

However, his philanthropy doesn’t stop there. On January 7, Twitch streamer and Apex pro ‘Mande’ revealed during his stream that Train had offered to pay for his father’s medical expenses, as he has been in and out of the hospital recently.

Mande reveals Trainwreck’s offer

On January 6, Mande posted on Twitter that he had to end stream early because his father had just been picked up by an ambulance and he wanted to make sure everything was going to be okay.

Later that day, he provided an update that said that his dad was home and they believe it was a blood clot but everything should be fine with him. While playing Apex during his January 7 stream, Mande revealed the heartwarming offer he received from Train.

He said: “Train’s really the homie. He wrote to me today and said ‘I hope your dad is feeling better, if there’s anything you need help with, whether it be paying the bills or anything else, I can make it work.'”

However, the Denmark-based streamer explained that he turned down the offer thanks to the countries free healthcare options.

This isn’t the first time Trainwreck had an interest in helping a friend’s parent during a time of need. Back in October, the creator donated $64,000 in Bitcoin to StableRonaldo’s mom to help with bills.

However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t lost a ton of money gambling as well.