Twitter testing TikTok-style video reply feature ‘Tweet Take’

Twitter is testing a new TikTok-style feature, ‘Tweet Take,’ which will give users the option to Quote Tweet with a video response.

As one of the most popular social media apps right now, TikTok is proving to have a huge influence on other platforms, with some of its most notable features such as its vertical-scrolling video feed being adapted by apps like Instagram.

A popular feature used by many creators is the video reply function, which allows users to respond to a comment underneath one of their videos with a whole new video, using the comment as a sticker to help viewers understand the context.

On January 6, Twitter announced their own ‘Tweet Take’ which appears to resemble TikTok’s popular feature.

Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter! Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded. pic.twitter.com/1E30F8rKYh — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 6, 2022

To use the feature, they explained: “When you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded.”

Although they are testing on iOS devices, it’s currently not clear how many people have access to Tweet Takes, or how long it will take to roll out on a wider scale if the test period proves successful.

We want to give you more creative ways to join the conversation and express yourself on Twitter. Starting today, we’re rolling out a test on iOS that gives you the option to Quote Tweet with a reaction video (or photo) with your very own Tweet Take. Here’s my take👇🏻📸 https://t.co/RLolp062GA pic.twitter.com/21qlYk2hh5 — Sam Haveson (@samhaves) January 6, 2022

Reactions to the feature have so far been mixed, with some looking forward to trying out the function that became so successful on TikTok, and others concerned that it could be misused.

This is the latest in a line of experimental features from Twitter, with their disappearing tweet function ‘Fleets’ being shut down in July just eight months after launch due to low usage.

With Tweet Takes only just having launched, users will have to wait a little while to determine what sort of impact it could have on the platform — and whether it is as successful as TikTok’s own video reply feature remains to be seen.