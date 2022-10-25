Trainwreck claims his new platform to rival Twitch will “revolutionize streaming”

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Streaming star Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam believes his new rival platform to Twitch will “revolutionize streaming” due to one brand-new feature.

As Twitch has cemented itself as the biggest platform in the world for streamers, there have been plenty of rivals that pop up and look to take its crown.

The likes of Mixer and Facebook Gaming have taken a swing, and missed, while YouTube is still growing its livestreaming side of things with an ever-expanding roster of streamers and new features.

With Twitch recently clamping down on gambling streams at long last, Trainwreck stated that he’d be focusing on a new, yet-to-be-launched platform. This, he believes, will benefit “small-mid size creators” who are “the backbone of the entire industry” and he’s got a ‘revolutionary’ new feature to boot.

Trainwreck teases revolutionary feature for his Twitch rival

Trainwreck opened up further about his new platform during his October 24 stream where, despite only confirming his plans a week prior, he believes he could have something announced in early November.

“There’s one feature I have in mind, where this feature alone, when I announce it on Twitter, that alone is going to revolutionize streaming,” Train said. “It doesn’t matter whether you hate me, love me, are neutral with me, don’t know me, that motherf**ker is going to blow up.

“I cannot wait to announce it. That single part, anyone who has any doubts, that is going to be like a start of trust, so I’m excited for that.”

The streamer didn’t offer up any hints about what exactly it could be, but he did shed some more light on when his new platform might be ready to go.

“I think it’s going to be middle of November, latest early December,” he added. “Probably mid-November or late-November though.”

We’ll just have to wait and see as to what exactly he has planned to change the game with.