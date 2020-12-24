 Joe Rogan reveals insane plans for 2000 acre doomsday ranch - Dexerto
Joe Rogan reveals insane plans for 2000 acre doomsday ranch

Published: 24/Dec/2020 11:04

by Jacob Hale
Podcaster Joe Rogan has revealed his mind-boggling plans for a 2000 acre doomsday ranch in Texas for when “sh*t hits the fan.”

While filming an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Texas native and reality TV star Richard Rawlings, commonly known for his work on Fast N’ Loud, the two discussed Rogan’s move from Los Angeles to Texas among other things.

Eventually, Rawlings asked Rogan whether he’d bought a ranch, which he hasn’t yet, only currently living out of his incredible $14.4m mansion in Austin, Texas.

That said, Rogan does have plans for a ranch, but they’re far more fleshed out than you could imagine.

Rogan and Rawlings spoke about all manner of things: including Rogan’s huge self-sufficient ranch plans.

Far more than just a regular ranch, Rogan wants a massive place that can house everyone he cares about when the time comes, and he’s considered every possibility.

“I’ve got a crazy plan,” he said during the episode. “The plan is to have a place that’s completely self-sufficient. Like a hunting ranch,” before adding that he’ll be getting “everything” and the “whole deal” including water, wind turbines, animals, vegetables and more.

Then, he says, he wants room for friends for when “sh*t hits the fan,” comparing it to his time in LA. “When sh*t hit the fan in LA, it opened my eyes… I realized that we got really lucky… but there was a real concern that it would get so bad that the supply chain would fall apart, and I would have to feed my friends… I should probably have a place where all the people that I love can exist and survive.”

Topic starts at -2:36:32

Incredibly, Rogan’s reasoning does make sense. Should there be any major issues, having a place where you can look after your family and friends and offer a sustainable life to them is perfect, despite the likelihood of such an event occurring.

Earlier in the podcast, Rogan also spoke about upgrading his studio set, saying that the current one is only there because they had five weeks and a deadline to hit, so expect to see a brand new studio before a doomsday ranch at the very least.

Rogan has clearly thought his plans out extensively and knows exactly what he wants — now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what he actually does.

Cody Ko slams YouTube for showing nothing but Tiktok stars on top of trending page

Published: 24/Dec/2020 1:59 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 2:22

by Alan Bernal
YouTuber Cody Michael Kolodziejzyk, known as Cody Ko, took aim at the video hosting platform for highlighting a spree of content on its trending page exclusively promoting TikTok stars like Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Larray, Chase Hudson, and more.

While there’s been a slew of new personalities rising through the ranks of TikTok, some of the biggest names have been making the most of their minute of fame by branching to other forms of content.

The D’Amelio sisters, for example, have been under the wing of YouTube veteran James Charles, and each have been featuring on collabs or trendy challenges for the last few months.

As big as these people have become, Cody Ko thought it was kind of funny how YouTube’s curated Trending page featured some of the biggest players on TikTok – a rising competitor in the social media sphere.

“Nice to see the YouTube trending page promoting different types of content!” Cody Ko said in disbelief, seeing how every video was essentially a different segment of the same band of content creators.

The screenshot he included has a series of holiday related content featuring the same band of TikTokkers with videos of them on respective channels.

While it makes sense that the rotating faces of the same six creators would trend with each other, Cody Ko found it humorous that YouTube would spotlight them so heavily on purpose.

“I’m not mad, lol. I just think it’s funny. Also the trending page is curated by people that work at YouTube,” Cody Ko said in response to someone that suggested the YouTube algorithm had something to do with the list of videos.

According to YouTube’s help page on the Trending page, the company tries to feature at least half of the videos on it from people who are primarily creating content for YouTuber in most major markets.

Though there’s about 50 videos in the active Trending page, most of the top 10 on the list features the Best Friends that includes Charles, the D’Amelio sisters, etc.

While those creators bring in a ton of views on their own, there’s been some criticism about YouTube showing these viral personalities on Trending instead of up-and-coming talent on the platform.