Joe Rogan reveals insane plans for 2000 acre doomsday ranch - Dexerto

Podcaster Joe Rogan has revealed his mind-boggling plans for a 2000 acre doomsday ranch in Texas for when “sh*t hits the fan.”

While filming an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Texas native and reality TV star Richard Rawlings, commonly known for his work on Fast N’ Loud, the two discussed Rogan’s move from Los Angeles to Texas among other things.

Eventually, Rawlings asked Rogan whether he’d bought a ranch, which he hasn’t yet, only currently living out of his incredible $14.4m mansion in Austin, Texas.

That said, Rogan does have plans for a ranch, but they’re far more fleshed out than you could imagine.

Far more than just a regular ranch, Rogan wants a massive place that can house everyone he cares about when the time comes, and he’s considered every possibility.

“I’ve got a crazy plan,” he said during the episode. “The plan is to have a place that’s completely self-sufficient. Like a hunting ranch,” before adding that he’ll be getting “everything” and the “whole deal” including water, wind turbines, animals, vegetables and more.

Then, he says, he wants room for friends for when “sh*t hits the fan,” comparing it to his time in LA. “When sh*t hit the fan in LA, it opened my eyes… I realized that we got really lucky… but there was a real concern that it would get so bad that the supply chain would fall apart, and I would have to feed my friends… I should probably have a place where all the people that I love can exist and survive.”

Incredibly, Rogan’s reasoning does make sense. Should there be any major issues, having a place where you can look after your family and friends and offer a sustainable life to them is perfect, despite the likelihood of such an event occurring.

Earlier in the podcast, Rogan also spoke about upgrading his studio set, saying that the current one is only there because they had five weeks and a deadline to hit, so expect to see a brand new studio before a doomsday ranch at the very least.

Rogan has clearly thought his plans out extensively and knows exactly what he wants — now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what he actually does.