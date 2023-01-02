Top 10 most-liked tweets on Twitter: Greta Thunberg vs Andrew Tate, Elon Musk & more

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Twitter remains one of the world’s leading social media platforms, with its top users ranging from famous meme accounts to celebrities, politicians, and more. Here are Twitter’s most-liked tweets of all time.

Twitter is one of the most prominent social apps on the net right now. Boasting over 329 million active users, the site has become a sort of public square for the exchange of information, discourse, and — of course — memes.

After Elon Musk took ownership of the platform, buzz has only risen surrounding the blue bird app, which has seen some major shakeups as the Tesla CEO continues to enact major changes to the site.

Other social platforms have also seen a pretty big shuffle in recent months, with Lionel Messi’s World Cup Win becoming the most-liked post on the internet of all time, beating out other Instagram pics, tweets, and YouTube videos by millions of likes.

Now, in the wake of the beef between activist Greta Thunberg and online commentator Andrew Tate, Twitter has also witnessed a new addition to its ranks of most-liked posts. Here are the Top 10 most-liked tweets of all time.

#10 Twitter, 3.1 million likes

It turns out that one of Twitter’s most-liked posts comes straight from the app itself. In a viral tweet on October 4, 2021, the app said: “Hello literally everyone,” garnering responses from McDonald’s and even Adele.

#9 Elon Musk, 3.1 million likes

Newly-crowned Twitter owner Elon Musk boasts two tweets in the Top 10, with his first coming in at 9th place. Musk’s viral post publicly called out his critics, saying he hopes “that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

(Musk would later run into issues banning certain influencers for impersonating him — but later reinstated them, H3H3 included.)

#8 Andy Milonakis, 3.4 million likes

46-year-old comedian and streamer Andy Milonakis jumped in on the most-liked list with his 2020 post saying, “Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice.”

Milonakis’ tweet referenced the launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Demo-2, which occurred during the height of the global health crisis and protests following the death of George Floyd. His tweet went so viral that he even offered to sell it online.

#7 Greta Thunberg, 3.5 million likes

The most recent addition to Twitter’s most-liked tweets came after activist Greta Thunberg was roped into a spat with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate in late 2022.

Unfortunately for Tate, he included a photo of a pizza box from a local pizza chain in one of his posts. This sparked a popular theory that claimed the box led law enforcement to his location to arrest him on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

(However, a spokesperson for a Romanian law agency has debunked this rumor, saying of the theory: “Funny, but no.”)

Thunberg clapped back at Tate’s posts with a biting remark, earning her the seventh most-liked tweet of all time: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

#6 Barack Obama, 3.6 million likes

The death of NBA star Kobe Bryant shook up the globe after he and his daughter’s passing in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Among the thousands of posts memorializing the basketball pro and his child, former US President Barack Obama offered his sentiments to Bryant and his family.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

#5 Joe Biden, 3.8 million likes

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021. The leader celebrated his victory with the fifth most-liked tweet of all time, writing: “It’s a new day in America.”

As cited in Twitter’s year-end review, Biden’s tweet was the site’s most-liked post of 2021.

#4 Greta Thunberg, 3.9 million likes

Thunberg and Tate’s viral Twitter spat began after the former kickboxer suddenly took aim at the young activist by boasting about the emissions from his many luxury cars, even offering to email the vehicles’ specs to her.

Thunberg’s response would kick off a feud that ultimately ended in Tate’s arrest: “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld*ckenergy at getalife dot com.”

#3 Barack Obama, 4 million likes

Barack Obama’s viral post was created in 2017 following the Charlottesville car attack on August 12.

The post included a photograph of Obama and a group of children at a daycare center, taken in 2011. It was captioned with a quote from Nelson Mandela’s autobiography: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…”

#2 Elon Musk, 4.7 million likes

In one of Musk’s grander ideas in regards to business purchases, the Tesla CEO pondered buying out Coca-Cola to bring the brand back to its namesake.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” he wrote. The post has garnered well over four million likes — but it’s not likely this particular idea will fly.

#1 Chadwick Boseman, 7 million likes

Actor Chadwick Boseman, notable for playing King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther and Avengers movies, passed away after a battle with colon cancer in August 2020.

His family’s announcement of his passing on his official Twitter account garnered seven million likes, and remains Twitter’s most-liked post to this day.

