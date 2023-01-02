Greta Thunberg’s viral response to Andrew Tate tops Twitter’s most-liked list

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Greta Thunberg recently went viral on Twitter with her response to Andrew Tate, and now her tweet is among the top-liked posts on the platform.

On December 28, Andrew Tate tweeted at Greta Thunberg — presumably looking to start beef with the Swedish teenager by mentioning that he owns 33 cars and that she could email him to receive a complete list of what he owns.

Thunberg, who is well known for her environmental activism, clapped back with a quote retweet asking the controversial influencer to email her the list at “smalld*ckenergy@getalife.com.”

Less than a week later, Greta’s tweet has become one of the most liked posts on Twitter with over 3.9 million likes at the time of writing.

Greta Thunberg’s response to Andrew Tate becomes most liked

Thanks to Wikipedia, we can see the top 30 most-liked tweets on Twitter over the last few years, with one of them going back as far as 2017.

Greta’s viral response to Andrew Tate has received over 3.9 million views as of writing, putting it towards the top of the list in fourth place.

Since the tweet is still public, we can see it’s amassed an insane 287m views and nearly 700,000 retweets in the four days after it was posted.

Rounding out the rest of the top five are tweets from Elon Musk, former President Barack Obama, current present Joe Biden, as well as the tweet announcing the death of former Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

It’s completely possible that Greta’s viral tweet will find its way to the number three spot as well, as it’s only 100,000 likes away from surpassing Barack Obama’s post with four million likes.

We’ll have to wait to see what happens, and will update you if Greta’s tweet moves up another spot on the list.