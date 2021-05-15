TommyInnit keeps getting ignored by Charli D’Amelio - Dexerto

Minecraft YouTuber TommyInnit has been trying his best to contact popular TikToker Charli D’Amelio via a range of platforms, but so far his efforts haven’t managed to elicit a response from the star.

Over the past year, 17-year-old TommyInnit has become one of the most popular Minecraft creators on both YouTube and Twitch. His participation in the Dream SMP saw his popularity shoot up, and since then he has had a huge fanbase of dedicated viewers.

He’s also active on Twitter, constantly interacting with fellow streamers like Corpse Husband and Valkyrae.

But it’s not just people he knows, as the streamer has also been known to interact with people he’s yet to be acquainted with.

Advertisement

Previously he managed to start some (one-sided) Twitter beef with singer Bruno Mars, after fans dug up a video of him lip-syncing to the song ‘That’s What I Like’ and shared it across social media.

For the past few months, Tommy has been making it his mission to get 17-year-old TikTok star Charli D’Amelio to notice him, starting by making several TikTok Duets with her.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

After a few attempts with no response, he ultimately decided to bring it up with her via Twitter. “charlie i keep dueting you and you keep ignoring me,” he wrote, “please reply charlie’dmelloh.”

Advertisement

@charlidamelio charlie i keep dueting you and you keep ignoring me. please reply charlie'dmelloh — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) May 14, 2021

Upon realizing she still had yet to respond on a Twitch stream, Tommy then decided to chase up his previous message with a reply to one of her tweets.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Although he hasn’t got the response he wanted yet, it seems like Tommy is willing to play the long game.

While it might seem like an unlikely combination, the streamer world and the TikTok world have previously collided when Addison Rae played Among Us with Corpse Husband, Dream, Pokimane and more.