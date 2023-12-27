Toddler shows “no remorse” after opening every Christmas gift in the middle of the night

Toddler shows “no remorse” after opening every Christmas gift in the middle of the nightX/Twitter: Scott_Thought
A toddler woke up in the middle of Christmas night and opened all the presents regardless of who they were for.
Scott Reintgen and his wife Katie came down on Christmas morning to find unwrapped toys and wrapping paper spread around the tree.
Sharing three children, it had to have been one of them who mischievously opened everyone’s gifts. Eventually, the couple found out it was their three-year-old toddler.
Luckily, Katie was able to rewrap the gifts before everyone woke up — but why did he do it?
Toddler pleads his innocence to dad after opening every Christmas gift
Though the Reintgen’s toddler opened everyone’s Christmas gifts at 3:00 AM on Christmas morning, his mom Katie said he showed “no remorse.”
However, the toddler’s dad, Scott, took to X/Twitter to share the boy’s innocent reasoning, saying he “wanted to open all the presents so no one was confused and they all knew what they had gotten.”
Yall. My three year old came down at 3am and unwrapped EVERYONE’S presents. pic.twitter.com/8dlfqdwHO7— Scott Reintgen (@Scott_Thought) December 25, 2023
Scott added in his caption, with the tree in the background, “We’re not mad. He’s a good kid, and it’s a story we’ll tell for the rest of our lives.”
Though wrapping the gifts had taken Katie hours to do, she said he opened “literally everything, from the tiniest eraser to the biggest box.”
The couple then had to make sure that their other two children were still asleep before realizing what had happened, as they didn’t want to ruin Christmas for their six-year-old who wouldn’t know what to think if they had seen everything unwrapped.
Just adding his explanation for why he opened everything! 😂 Also have to add: we’re not mad. He’s a good kid, and it’s a story we’ll tell for the rest of our lives. pic.twitter.com/GKiJjPjQXR— Scott Reintgen (@Scott_Thought) December 26, 2023
Those who heard the viral story commented on Scott’s X/Twitter, sharing similar stories, “My kids did this once too! It became a rule that they could only check out their stockings before we got up.”
And, “My daughter did this at 3, too. I woke up to paper being torn and she had opened everything. I caught her in the act and took a picture, which I will show her when she gets older.”
Scott and Katie also have similar plans, as they stated that the story has already been written into the speech they’ll say at their toddler’s future wedding.