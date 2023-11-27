Mom goes viral booking hotel room to wrap Christmas presents in peace

A mom has gone viral for finding the most peaceful alternative to wrapping presents for little kids during the holidays.

Wrapping presents for young children during the holiday season can be a difficult task for some parents.

So instead of trying to get them done at home this year, one mom booked a hotel room to wrap her kids’ Christmas gifts in peace.

The internet has since reacted, calling the mom a “genius.”

Viewers call mom’s idea to wrap Christmas presents alone at a hotel the “best ever”

While eating a bag of Tostitos and drinking a bottled beverage, a mom enjoyed wrapping her children’s Christmas presents without interruptions.

Alone in a hotel room, the mom also watched a holiday-themed movie while she interchanged her time between snacking and wrapping a bin full of gifts.

Though she’d have to haul all the presents to her car and inside her home, to later hide them, it seemed as though the idea was well worth it.

Viewers of the viral story have since reacted with approval, saying, “Who is this woman? She’s a genius.” As well as, “Heaven.”

One person even questioned themselves and their partner, saying, “Ummm, what the hell have we been doing this whole time?!”

The mom’s “brilliant” idea also had an influence on others, as one said that they’d be doing the same thing next year.

Though it’s unknown if the mom had gone to a hotel to wrap her children’s Christmas gifts in previous years, it seems as though many others will surely do the same, as one viewer even hailed the mom’s night away the “best idea ever.”

