Woman goes viral after “joke” gift turns into an amazing Christmas present

A woman went viral on social media as she documented her buying a grill for her little brother as a joke, but he started slinging breakfast for the whole family with many hoping he’s got a culinary future.

Gift giving is always a difficult thing. Some people take the approach of asking someone exactly what they want for Christmas to save themselves from disappointing anyone, but that can take away from the element of surprise and wonder gift-giving can provide.

It could be argued that the best way to give to others is to predict what they’d want before they know they want it, but that can be a tall order and has a chance of going very wrong.

Meanwhile, a woman got her little brother a “joke” gift in the form of a small grill, but he really made the most of it and started slinging flapjacks and cooking up breakfast ham for the whole family.

“Joke” Christmas gift turns out to be the perfect present

As someone discovered with a now-infamous hot dog machine gift, taking a chance on a gift can really backfire. Even if you think that a hot dog machine is the “gift of a lifetime”.

However, that doesn’t mean that people can’t be culinarily inclined. While giving someone younger a game console or other gift they’d typically ask for can be great, giving them a tool to do something new can spark inspiration.

This is what one woman on Twitter discovered after giving her little brother a grill for Christmas. It’s a bit of a left-field gift, one she claimed to have given him “as a joke,” but she and the whole family got a little gift of their own a short time after.

It could be argued that pancakes and ham could be made on a normal skillet on top of the stove, but it’s his grill now, and, joke gift or not, he’s gonna cook with it.

“You may have accidentally tapped into that young man’s life purpose,” commented one Twitter user, one of many who speculated this could be the start of a culinary career.

And, even if it just ends up being a passion rather than a career, there’s still value in knowing how to cook for yourself.

Funny enough, this post went even more viral after people who saw the hot dog machine dispute got ahold of this as the right reaction to getting a gift like this.

However, the woman who received the hot dog machine wasn’t gonna take this one lying down. As it turns out, more people want a grill than you’d think.

All things considered, it’s safe to say the gift of a grill wound up being something more special than the original person giving the gift thought it’d be.