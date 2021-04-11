TinaKitten responds to Twitter trend to get her & Sykkuno verified - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer TinaKitten, also known as TeanaKitten, responded to fans who have been trying to get herself and Sykkuno verified on Twitter with a hashtag campaign.

Getting the verified checkmark on Twitter used to be a pretty significant point for many content creators, given it was incredibly difficult to do so, and you needed more than just one or two vouches from other users.

These days, getting a checkmark isn’t all that difficult, but there are some prominent content creators from across YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, and more that are still waiting for the blue tick to grace their Twitter account.

Advertisement

That includes Twitch streamers TinaKitten and Sykkuno, who both have massive followings on Twitch and Twitter.

On April 10, fans of the pair kickstarted a campaign for them to get verified as they began tweeting out the hashtags #VerifyTina and #VerifySykkuno.

Read More: Disguised Toast explains why he refuses to play GTA RP

Both hashtags got a fair bit of traction as content creators started weighing and supporting what the fans were saying. Ultimately, Tina got around to responding to the hashtags with a few tongue-in-cheek tweets.

“Perhaps I do not want to be verified! perhaps my friends still like me without it! :D” she posted before some other streamers jokingly offered to give her their own verified checkmark.

Advertisement

perhaps I do not want to be verified! perhaps my friends still like me without it! 😀 — tina 😀 (@TeanaKitten) April 10, 2021

Twitch streamer 5Up joined in with the jokes, saying that having a verified tick “isn’t that cool” while EmmaLangevin asked Tina not to forget her when the tick finally comes her way.

“Time will tell Emma!!” the streamer hilariously tweeted in reply to that.

omg u can just give me yours then!!! thanks 5up you're the best <5 — tina 😀 (@TeanaKitten) April 10, 2021

time will tell emma!! — tina 😀 (@TeanaKitten) April 10, 2021

Given the popularity of both Tina and Sykkuno, a verified checkmark is probably coming their way at some point.

Any management that the two streamers may have can put their case to Twitter, or Twitter might just spring into action if any future hashtags start trending. We’ll just have to wait and see.