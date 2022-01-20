TimTheTatman stars in WWE 2K22 trailer with Undertaker & Roman Reigns

Popular streamer TimTheTatman starred in the new WWE 2K22 trailer alongside the likes of famous wrestlers such as The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and many more.

As the gaming and esports industry continues to grow rapidly, collaborations between mainstream entertainment and our favorite Twitch and YouTube stars have become more prominent.

From YouTube stars like David Dobrik receiving their own Discovery Channel shows, to streaming phenomenons such as Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins playing a role in his first movie ‘Hotel Transylvania’, the collaboration opportunities are endless.

Now, TimTheTatman, formerly one of Twitch’s biggest streamers before his exclusive streaming deal with YouTube, has starred in the new WWE2K22 trailer.

With just 50 days until WWE 2K22’s launch, developers Visual Concepts revealed the brand new trailer for the anticipated game which starred TimTheTatman.

Besides the streaming star, the trailer also featured fan-favorite wrestlers such as The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and Roman Reigns.

Bro, the #WWE2K22 Trailer is straight 🔥! Super excited for WWE 2K22, and had a blast working with @undertaker, @machinegunkelly, & epic superstars like @WWERomanReigns! Head over to @WWEGames & pre-order today so you can find out how #ItHitsDifferent on March 11! #ad pic.twitter.com/JD8SyrhbLh — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) January 20, 2022

Fans of TimTheMan were delighted to see him in the new trailer: “Seeing TimTheTatman in this was very refreshing,” said cameron_rix.

“Bro what. This is so sick and I don’t even like wrestling all that much. Cool video Timmy,” said another fan.

Seeing @timthetatman in this was very refreshing — Redub31 (vG Caminator)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cameron_rix) January 20, 2022

“Such a strange thing for you to do but that trailer was absolutely insane I love it,” Worrick0521 added.

Such a strange thing for you to do but that trailer was absolutely insane I love it — William F. Orr (@Worrick0521) January 20, 2022

As the gaming industry continues to grow, who knows what collaborations we’ll see next. It’s unclear yet whether Tim will be a playable character in the game, not quite being a WWE superstar himself, but don’t let that deter you from creating him yourself.

To really stay true to character, you could even throw him off the top of a cage to eliminate him via fall damage.