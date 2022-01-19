Twitch streamer speechless after Trainwreck adds days to subathon with huge donation

Twitch streamer ‘Cdew’ was partaking in a subathon to help grow his channel, but was left stunned beyond words when streaming sensation Trainwreck added multiple days to it with a whopping donation.

Subathons have become extremely popular on Twitch with streamers partaking in extremely long streams with time being added to the broadcast duration with each new sub or donation.

Cdew was planning on starting at 8 hours, with each donation adding one minute. He noted on Twitter that this could be difficult for him with two kids and a pregnant wife, but he was excited to try it.

Lo and behold, with just over 18 hours remaining on his stream, Trainwreck showed up to drop large stacks to extend the broadcast a long way.

Trainwreck stuns streamer with $7,500 donation

As the World of Warcraft streamer played his game on stream, Trainwreck snuck in and casually donated $7,500 out of the blue.

Within the blink of an eye, Cdew’s subathon timer went from 18:17 to 143:22, adding five days to the stream.

At first, he didn’t notice what had happened, but eventually, he just stared at the screen in disbelief and put his hands above his head.

“What the f**k?” he gasped. “Train, what the f**k, man? That is… what?”

He went on to thank the donator on Twitter, calling his actions “insane,” prompting Train to just reply with a heart.

At this time of posting, Cdew has been live for over 45 hours and has a few days remaining. Let’s hope that $7,500 and everything else earned can help the streamer with his new baby and kids.

Not a bad way to kick off a subathon at all and with more donations coming in, there’s no telling when it’ll actually end.