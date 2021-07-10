David Dobrik & Vlog Squad get their own Discovery show for Shark Week

YouTuber David Dobrik is set to appear in a special titled ‘Sharkbait’ along with several other members of the Vlog Squad, as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

After David Dobrik released his second apology video following the Vlog Squad scandal back in March, the hugely influential vlogger took a break of several months from the internet, ceasing all content creation and social media activity.

Since he uploaded his first vlog back, the YouTuber has been gradually getting back into the swing of content creation (to mixed audience reception.) Now he’s taking his content one step beyond YouTube, teaming up with Discovery Plus to create a special for Shark Week.

Advertisement

Shark Week is an annual programming block created by Tom Golden at the Discovery Channel, which as the name suggests, focuses on shark-related content for a week.

The special is called ‘Sharkbait,’ and will feature David alongside several other members of the Vlog Squad including Jason Nash, Jonah, and Natalie.

Join us for the biggest Shark Week event of the year! Viral Internet sensation – and our very own Dodgeball Thunderdome host – David Dobrik took his Vlog Squad on a once in a lifetime shark diving trip. SHARKBAIT premieres Sunday, July 11, exclusively on Discovery+. pic.twitter.com/5SW3pjXqSs — Pilgrim Studios (@Pilgrim_Studios) July 9, 2021

A tweet by Pilgrim Studios explains that the episode will center around David taking the Vlog Squad on “a once in a lifetime shark diving trip.”

The description for the show reads: “Internet sensation David Dobrik and his friends are on the craziest adventure yet… Diving with SHARKS! When faced with bad weather and sharks larger than they expected, these 20-somethings quickly find themselves asking, “Why did we go on Shark Week?”

Advertisement

Response to the announcement of the special has been decidedly mixed, with some fans looking forward to seeing the influencer back working on big projects, and others less than impressed to see him score a show with Discovery.

‘Sharkbait’ will be available exclusively on Discovery Plus, and is set to premiere on July 11.