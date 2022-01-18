Twitch streams with 24/7 TV shows taking over amid react meta

A number of channels have started cropping up on Twitch, streaming TV shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy & more 24/7, as the react meta continues to take over the platform.

The react meta has been prevalent at the start of 2022, with TV shows such as Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares or Masterchef particularly beloved by Twitch streamers looking for content to react to.

Ramsay has even teased joining Twitch himself, but the buck doesn’t stop with him when it comes to react content. Pokimane was banned for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender, while DisguisedToast was banned for watching episodes of anime show Death Note, though he later claimed it was staged.

Now, some people are looking to capitalize on this meta by providing 24/7 streams of certain shows.

The react meta is one that has been particularly divisive among streamers and viewers alike, but channels like these could be set to make streamers lives’ easier — as well as provide easy access for fans of the shows.

If you search 24/7 on Twitch, you’ll find a number of channels broadcasting reruns of classic fan-favorite shows, and in various languages too.

A number of programs are available to watch through these channels, including various anime shows, Family Guy, and The Simpsons (embedded below as an example).

While this is obviously exciting for fans of the shows on offer, and streamers will no doubt try their luck by reacting to these channels, it’s worth noting that they don’t make the practice any more legal.

Don’t be surprised to see streamers watching these channels be penalized, and the channels themselves shut down as soon as possible over DMCA concerns.