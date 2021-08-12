TikTok’s viral garlic bread recipe: How to make “best garlic bread ever”

Jake Cohen, cook and author of best-selling ‘Jew-ish’, posted a garlic bread recipe on his TikTok account that’s gone viral. Cohen said he was “beyond shook” by the response.

The original video has over 16 million views since it was posted on August 1 and the video on August 11 has over 11 million in less than 24 hours. The caption on the first read “squeezing roasted garlic is my k!nk.”

How to make TikTok’s viral garlic bread

The video features Cohen, who’s known for his rich and indulgent bakes, roasting four whole bulbs of garlic. Then the roasted garlic is squeezed out and mixed in with butter, basil, and crushed red pepper.

The paste is then spread over the baguettes, cooked for 15 minutes until “nice and golden.” The reviews seem to be good with one person commenting “take my money. All of it.” Another said it “looks so good.”

One person really appreciated the feel-good nature of the video commenting that it had “been a long week” so she “cried at how good this looks.”

Given that this recipe uses four whole cloves of garlic, it is surely guaranteed to make your breath smell. However, one person noted that “nobody notices if you have dragon breath if everyone has dragon breath.”

However several of the comments believed the roasted garlic that was squeezed out of the bulbs looked like pimples being popped. Someone even went to tag the famous Dr. Pimple Popper.

This isn’t the first garlic-related trend on TikTok with people sticking bulbs up their nose going viral last month. However, this looks a lot more harmless.

Other food trends have included the #Pastachips challenge and the frozen honey trend.

Jake Cohen’s book Jew-ish went onto become a New York Times best-seller and has received attention from the likes of Britney Spears and Katie Couric.