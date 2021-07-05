TikTok’s viral #PastaChips trend has people air frying their feta pasta

TikTok has latched onto its next viral trend with #PastaChips making the rounds as air fryers are once again blowing people’s minds in the kitchen.

Tons of TikTok creators are swooning over the pasta chip trend that converts their freshly made noodles into surprisingly versatile snacks. Like the baked feta pasta before it, people are seeing that a simple twist to a traditional dish can make it so much more than the original recipe.

Some of the biggest TikTok chefs on the platform have been trying their hand at the concoction with videos exploding to 1.5 million views for accounts like Cooking with Ayeh and nearly 3 million views for Chef Cuso.

Advertisement

How to make Pasta Chips?

It’s a really straightforward recipe, but it’s popularly made with an air fryer to really get your freshly cooked pasta into an easy-to-chew chip.

A lot of the flavor you’re banking is going to come from the dry seasoning to go with your pasta, as well as some last-minute touches and dipping sauce.

Essentially, you’re just making pasta – dealer’s choice on the kind of noodle but since you’re likely going to scoop something with it, using bow-tie pasta (called Farfalle) will be great for the chips.

After properly cooking your pasta, spice it up with anything from garlic powder, onion powder, grated parmesan, olive oil, and the like.

Advertisement

Toss to combine, then put it in an air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (about 204 degrees Celsius) for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Once they’re nice and crisp, lay them out with something to dip them in. It can be something as touched up as Chefcuso’s Baratta concoction or just a simple marinara sauce.

The #PastaChip trend has been getting a ton of attention, and once you make it, it’s easy to see why.