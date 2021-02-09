Logo
Entertainment

xQc slams Twitch streamer Jinny as “irresponsible” over her Texas stay

Published: 9/Feb/2021 15:18

by Calum Patterson
Jinnytty and xQc
Twitch: xQc / Jinnytty

Share

Popular Twitch streamer Jinnytty announced on February 6 that she was leaving Texas, citing the lockdown restrictions as part of the reason. But some have been critical of her explanation, including top streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

Jinny has been staying with the OTK content group in Texas, alongside fellow Twitch streamer Esfand.

On February 6, she broke down in tears as she revealed her plans to leave with her brother, returning to Korea. A number of factors contributed, including her visa situation and Esfand’s busy schedule.

But, some viewers took issue with her complaints about the social restrictions in place. Texas is one of the most hard-hit places by the ongoing crisis, and so strict rules have been applied in the state.

Twitch streamer Jinny in Germany
Twitch/JinnyTTY
Jinny has been living in Texas, but now plans to return to Korea.

Jinny and her brother had hoped to travel within the US, but all of that was of course, not possible. Reacting to the situation, xQc called it “irresponsible.”

“I thought it was extremely irresponsible,” he said. “For some of these streamers to say what they’re saying, while living in Texas. Out of any place on earth or in the United States, Texas, which is one of the worst f**king case rates out there. Everyone’s f**king dying.

“‘Oh but I want to go outside and have some fun,'” he said, mockingly. “What is wrong with you man?”

And xQc wasn’t the only streamer to feel this way. OTK co-founder Mizkif expressed similar concern that Jinny wasn’t taking the situation as seriously as others.

“I feel like [Jinny] doesn’t understand the situation as much as she should,” he said on stream. “[Asmongold’s] mom is super sick, Tips just had a baby, Russell has the immune system of a child.”

Mizkif said that the OTK group, in general, felt it was best if Jinny, and her brother, were to leave.

Jinny has said that she hopes to come back in the future, potentially in the Summer, depending on where the situation stands at that time. For now, it looks like she’s headed back to Korea, an outcome that should suit everyone for the time being.

Entertainment

NELK Boys’ Jesse explains why he stopped making videos with the YouTube group

Published: 9/Feb/2021 15:08

by Jacob Hale
NELK Boys Jesse stopped appearing NELK videos
Instagram: mtvjesse

Share

NELK Boys

NELK Boys fans have noticed the sharp decline in how many of their videos founding member Jesse Sebastiani is appearing in — and now he’s explained the reasons for his absence.

Throughout 2020, Jesse became a far more infrequent personality in the pranksters’ YouTube videos, to the point where he is simply no longer in them except on very rare occasions.

He’s not removed himself from the group completely, though. Jesse has started putting out videos on the Full Send YouTube channel, which gives fans a little more behind the scenes access to see how he helps run the brand.

Kyle has already addressed the issue, saying that Jesse felt “burned out” from their videos. Now, Jesse himself has explained the decision behind becoming less of a fixture in NELK’s main channel videos.

Kyle and Jesse of NELK Boys Full Send merch
Instagram: mtvjesse
Jesse’s appearance in NELK videos is now a rare treat for fans.

Appearing on The Bootleg Kev podcast, Jesse explained himself to fans.

The first thing Jesse pointed out was that he has been sober for “6 or 7 months now” as of February 8. With how much partying, drinking and debauchery is a part of NELK’s content, that’s probably not the best environment for someone trying to stay sober.

Jesse added that he took a break and came back to “what he really wanted to be doing” — the clothing and background side of the NELK and Full Send brands. Within a week of doing that, he says, he realized that it just made sense for him to be sticking to that side of things.

As Jesse says, Kyle has taken on the NELK channel and he is working to make their Send Club subscription service a competitive content platform against the likes of Hulu and Netflix. He aims to make it akin to MTV from several years ago: content to serve their teen and young adult demographic.

While many have questioned what exactly is going on with Jesse as his NELK appearances slowed down, it’s become apparent that he’s doing a whole lot for the company.

Revealing that they’re opening a 14,000ft warehouse and signing comedians to create Send Club content, we may not have seen the best of Jesse and NELK yet.