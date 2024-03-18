Mom shocks TikTok after opening up her child’s Capri Sun and looking inside

A mom took to TikTok to share a discovery that truly shocked her, after she found something floating around in there.

A mom named Haley claimed that she always opened up her child’s Capri Sun pouch, so that she could pour it into a sippy cup for him. However, this time round, she found something unusual packed inside.

She opens up three pouches, the first two of which look perfectly fine, but the third has some weird stuff floating around in there that caused her concern.

“CHECK YOUR KIDS Capri Suns I cut the top off to pour it into my son’s sippy cup and saw stuff floating in it! Then I grabbed the last 2 and cut them open and they were okay but I’m so glad I caught it before I gave it to him,” she wrote.

Article continues after ad

The video has gone viral on the platform, amassing over three million views.

Article continues after ad

People grossed out by Capri Sun discovery

After the video was posted on the platform, it really got people talking. Many said they’d been put off Capri Sun years ago because of similar problems, writing: “This is why I don’t buy capri sun. This has been an issue for years now!”

“These used to give me the BIGGEST stomach aches like i genuinely didn’t understand how everyone else was guzzling them down,” another wrote.

“One time I was drinking a Capri Sun and I could get any juice and when I took the straw out a squeezed it pink goo came out,” one shared.

Article continues after ad

One attempted to explain what was going on, writing that it might not actually be an issue after all: “I think it’s the mixture that they add and they didn’t mix it all the way.”

Another TikToker was shocked after they ordered wings from Pizza Hut. Once they took a bite, they couldn’t believe their eyes.