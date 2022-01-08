Joe Rogan fans want Jake Paul UFC fight after MMA training video

Fans of Joe Rogan want to see the podcaster step into the Octagon with Jake Paul after he uploaded a training video of his MMA skills.

While he may have the biggest podcast on the internet, Joe Rogan is also synonymous with the UFC after commentating on events for almost two decades.

His reactions to knockouts, injuries, and fight results have become pretty legendary, but he’s not just a fan of mixed martial arts. The 54-year-old hold black belts in two forms of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and has regularly shown off his skills both on his podcast and across social media.

With social media star Jake Paul seemingly crossing over from boxing to the world of MMA, some of Rogan’s most avid listeners wouldn’t mind seeing the two square off inside the cage.

In early January, Joe uploaded a minute-long video of him working on his strikes – mainly his spinning back kicks.

Fans, and some fighters, were pretty impressed by what they saw, and it gave some a bit of inspiration for suggesting opponents that Rogan might want to deal with – specifically, Jake Paul.

“Jake Paul has been real quiet since this came out!” commented one fan. “Joe Rogan vs Jake Paul, MMA three five-minute rounds, lets go,” added another. “Joe looks like he’s waiting for a YouTuber to call him out,” added another impressed viewer.

The podcasting icon has spoken highly about Paul’s boxing skills, calling him “f**king good” and praising his power – though, he does have some concerns about potential injuries.

While the internet would, no doubt, be enthralled with a potential bout between the two, it seems unlikely. Rogan hasn’t fought for quite some time, and seemingly only uses his skills as a part of his fitness routine.