Chase Hudson opens up on Charli D’Amelio relationship in Hype House Netflix show

Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy has opened up about what it was like to be in a public relationship with TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio in a new episode of the Hype House’s reality show on Netflix.

Charli and Chase began dating in late 2019, much to the delight of their fans who loved the pair’s relationship.

However, in April 2020 they ended up breaking things off, saying that they were still “close friends” but that splitting was “what’s best for the both of us.”

Since then, Charli has starred in one of Chase’s music videos, and there were even rumors that the pair had got back together after images of them kissing leaked (though there was controversy among fans over the source and date of the images.)

Now, in episode two of the Hype House’s reality show on Netflix, Hudson opened up on what it was like to be in a public relationship with such a huge star.

“Social media’s brought me a whole new way of life. But there’s also a bad side. I’ve known Charli for a long time and we used to date. She was my first love,” he began.

“Just having a public relationship was just hard. My relationship with Charli was publicized everywhere. What really starts to take a toll on you is just the way that you’re judged.”

Chase went on the explain the effect that social media had on them both throughout the relationship. “It’s like hard to keep yourself together all the time when people have a thought or a tweet. It constantly stressed us out.”

“I just definitely got in my head about what people said about the two of us, and I’m very closed off now because of it, so thanks for that internet.”

When asked whether he wants to get back to the way things were between him and Charli, he responded: “I mean… I don’t know. I don’t know what the future looks like.”

Whether they eventually get back together remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that fans of the two will be keeping an eye out as rumors continue to circulate on social media.