TikTokers slam paparazzi for "stalking" Charli D'Amelio & Chase Hudson - Dexerto

A number of TikTok stars have hit out at paparazzi, asking them to stop “stalking” Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson after a video of them at the airport was uploaded to YouTube.

With the success of TikTok around the globe, a number of creators like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Bryce Hall have become stars thanks to their viral videos.

However, the fame and popularity that social media brings, fans want to know more. They’re desperate for updates on relationships, where their favorite stars are living, and how they’re getting on away from the TikTok videos.

Many of TikTok’s stars will conduct interviews with paparazzi and other media outlets on a regular basis, but one has come under fire from TikTokjers for apparently “stalking” Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson.

Kevin Wong posted a video of Charli and Chase reuniting at LAX. However, it didn’t go down well with some of the pair’s fellow TikTok stars.

“You’re taking stalking to a new level. Give them some privacy,” Hype House founder Thomas Petrou said. He also added a simple message, asking Wong to stop as well.

Additionally, Mia Haywood and Bryant Eslava posted similar messages as Petrou. “Did you really follow them to the airport? Chill with that,” said Mia. “Damn, this is too far Kevin,” added Bryant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders <3 (@tiktokinsiders)

Wong responded with a comment of his own, claiming that he was already at the airport waiting for somebody else, and hadn’t actually followed the D’Amelio’s anywhere.

“I was already at LAX waiting for someone to show up, then I saw a big white Rolls Royce drive around and saw Mr D’Amelio & Charli,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

Neither of Charli or Chase have responded to the drama themselves, and it might just be a case of others fighting the battle for them.

We’ll just have to wait and see if any similar responses come up in the future, or if the pair decide to respond themselves.