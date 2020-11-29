 TikTokers slam paparazzi for "stalking" Charli D'Amelio & Chase Hudson - Dexerto
TikTokers slam paparazzi for “stalking” Charli D’Amelio & Chase Hudson

Published: 29/Nov/2020 13:29

by Connor Bennett
Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson hugging by an ice rink
Instagram: CharliDAmelio

A number of TikTok stars have hit out at paparazzi, asking them to stop “stalking” Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson after a video of them at the airport was uploaded to YouTube. 

With the success of TikTok around the globe, a number of creators like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Bryce Hall have become stars thanks to their viral videos. 

However, the fame and popularity that social media brings, fans want to know more. They’re desperate for updates on relationships, where their favorite stars are living, and how they’re getting on away from the TikTok videos. 

Many of TikTok’s stars will conduct interviews with paparazzi and other media outlets on a regular basis, but one has come under fire from TikTokjers for apparently “stalking” Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson. 

Charli D'Amelio speaks to the camera during a video.
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio
Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s biggest star, and garners the most attention.

Kevin Wong posted a video of Charli and Chase reuniting at LAX. However, it didn’t go down well with some of the pair’s fellow TikTok stars. 

“You’re taking stalking to a new level. Give them some privacy,” Hype House founder Thomas Petrou said. He also added a simple message, asking Wong to stop as well. 

Additionally, Mia Haywood and Bryant Eslava posted similar messages as Petrou. “Did you really follow them to the airport? Chill with that,” said Mia. “Damn, this is too far Kevin,” added Bryant. 

 

Wong responded with a comment of his own, claiming that he was already at the airport waiting for somebody else, and hadn’t actually followed the D’Amelio’s anywhere. 

“I was already at LAX waiting for someone to show up, then I saw a big white Rolls Royce drive around and saw Mr D’Amelio & Charli,” he said. 

Neither of Charli or Chase have responded to the drama themselves, and it might just be a case of others fighting the battle for them. 

We’ll just have to wait and see if any similar responses come up in the future, or if the pair decide to respond themselves.

xQc responds to Hungrybox’s Super Smash Bros challenge

Published: 29/Nov/2020 11:44

by Connor Bennett
xQc and hungrybox
Twitch: xQc/YouTube: Team Liquid

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has responded to Smash Bros pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma’s challenge of a game after the streamer had a few issues with the iconic Nintendo title. 

Just like plenty of Twitch’s other top streamers, xQc isn’t tied to one game. Sure, his fans would love to see him grinding Overwatch again, but the Canadian likes to dabble in other titles during his streams. 

Most recently, some fans got their wish as the former Overwatch League star decided to have a go at playing Super Smash Bros Ultimate online against other players. However, it didn’t work out all that well for xQc. 

The Canadian streamer let loose on his opponent, the connection, and how “trash” Smash is after a few issues with lag. However, Hungrybox wants to give him a helping hand and get xQc back playing Smash. 

Instagram: liquidhbox
Hungrybox is considered one of the “Five Gods” of Smash.

After xQc started playing Smash during his November 27 stream, Hungrybox quickly floated a challenge out on Twitter. “@xQc let’s play smash this week,” he posted, sparking excitement from fans who wanted to see the pair go head-to-head. 

Though, xQc didn’t respond as quickly as some may have liked, taking a few hours to get back to the Smash star. 

When he did, however, he was seeking Hungrybox’s help rather than hitting him with some trash talk about a potential match. “You better teach me how to not get rolled by bottom 1% players,” the former Overwatch star replied. 

Seeing the pair join forces on one stream will, no doubt, delight fans of both – especially if Hungrybox is able to coach xQc up and turn him into a solid Smash player. 

Who knows, we might even see xQc ultimately take on Tyler1 after he managed to impress a number of Smash players with his performance against Hungrybox’s fellow pro MKLeo.