TikToker’s disastrous wedding invite goes viral for redirecting guests to mature website

A bride-to-be went viral on TikTok after revealing that her wedding invitations had accidentally directed guests to an adult website.

In a hilarious video that’s garnered over 195,000 views, TikTok user ‘squidward.tentacles’ detailed how she accidentally directed guests of her upcoming wedding to a well-known adult site, rather than her official wedding website.

“I got my wedding invitations in the mail today – super exciting,” she began. “Except I made a very large mistake that I’m gonna share with you guys so other brides don’t make the same mistake, because I’m sure it’s super common.”

“I forgot I put this fun website as a placeholder,” she added, as she showed her gold-trimmed RSVP card and zoomed in on the web address where her wedding information should have been printed.

The RSVP card read: “For more wedding details, please visit our website [adult site URL].”

The bride-to-be also forgot to update the information about the lodging accommodations she’d arranged for out-of-town guests for her big day.

“I forgot I put the Super 8 Motel as a placeholder, as well, until we figured out which hotels we were gonna block off,” she admitted. “If you’re our guest, I promise I didn’t block rooms off at the Super 8 Motel. And if you’re my mom, I’m sorry. I will fix it.”

She continued: “I think it’s funny, personally. But I don’t think anyone else is gonna think it’s funny, especially my family and Nate’s family and literally anyone else, so, I’m sorry, mom. I will fix it.”

TikTok react to bride’s disastrous wedding invites

Many users found the slip-up hilarious, while others pointed out the errors on the invites.

“Something tells me this isn’t as common as you made it seem [laughing crying emoji] funny tho,” one person commented.

“I think this is hilarious! I checked my invites 1000 times before I finalized because I did the same thing!” another person admitted.

“Girly consider it a blessing! There are hella words spelled wrong,” someone else wrote.

Others suggested that the soon-to-be bride proofreads her invites before ordering and sending them out.

“A room BLOCK has been RESERVED… Yes, please have someone else write & proofread before ordering,” one person suggested.

“Aren’t wedding invataions kinda expensive to not bother proofreading before ordering and mailing out?” another person added.

The TikToker gave an update in the comments: “It’s just sample (I just wanted to feel the paper)! Don’t worry! I’m still dumb though and will get people to proofread the real thing.”

