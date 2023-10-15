Couple go viral after adding speeding ticket on their wedding registry

A couple went viral on TikTok after choosing to put a speeding ticket on their wedding registry, leaving viewers in hysterics.

In a 15-second clip with over 363,000 views, TikToker Annabelle (imthatgurlneb) revealed that her fiancé, James, put his speeding ticket on their wedding wish list.

“Wedding in 26 days, the timing couldn’t be better,” the content creator wrote over the video as she filmed her soon-to-be husband sitting in front of his computer with his speeding ticket in his hand.

Annabelle then zoomed in on the computer screen, which showed “James’s Speeding Ticket Fund, $231” on their wedding registry. James clicked on the ticket fund, taking him to a “Gift Details” section where he could add a note for the guests to read. He simply wrote: “PLEASE HELP!”

“The Knot, can we add the state of Oklahoma to our registry?” Annabelle added in the caption. “Feel free to support James in his down bad era on the Knot at Annabelle and James’s Wedding Registry.”

Many TikTok users in the comments applauded James and even offered to donate to his “Speeding Ticket Fund.”

“I will donate for the plot. What’s the link,” one viewer wrote. “If I donate can I come to the wedding,” another said. “Send the wedding fund link,” a third added.

Others shared their own similar experiences. “My husband got a speeding ticket while we were on the way to the courthouse for our marriage license,” one user commented.

“Bruh, I totaled my car the day I bought the ring,” another shared. “My best friend got suspended for a month from work the day after he proposed. Life always finds a crazy way to keep things interesting,” someone else wrote.

