TikToker goes viral for being an intentionally horrible DJ

TikTok has given rise to its latest star, and she’s probably not what you’ll expect. Posting videos showing off her DJ skills, this TikToker has gone viral for being intentionally bad at the craft.

Many creatives share their talent through TikTok, hoping to be recognized for their work and break into their desired industry.

One TikToker who has certainly been recognized achieved social media notoriety after going viral for her unique DJ skills… unique as in really, really bad.

Article continues after ad

TikToker Amanda Shultz, who goes by ‘amandashultz_’ on the platform, posts videos of herself DJing intentionally bad, and her fans are obsessed.

Article continues after ad

Going by “DJ Mandy”, Amanda has found an unusual niche on the platform to capitalize on. Her videos show her mixing songs together on the decks, keeping a straight face as she purposely butchers every and all transitions.

Occasionally even sirens, fire alarms, and ringtones make an appearance in her remixes. Each of her videos includes a request for viewers to leave “tips and feedback”, and not everyone understood that the account is satire.

Article continues after ad

Some even tried to offer Amanda some actual advice to improve her DJing, with one commenter writing, “From a fellow DJ. Too many effects. Way too many. I know when you first learn [you want to] use [them] all [laughing out loud] but just throw in a few.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another asked, “Is everyone else in on a joke I’m not aware [of]?” (Yes, yes they are).

Despite being sometimes misunderstood, Amanda has gained a large following who support her musical misadventures. A majority of her comments keep up the gag, complimenting her “smooth” transitions and choice of songs to merge.

Article continues after ad

“Can [you] add these on Spotify?” one person asked. Another said, “Here before DJ Mandy does a slot at Coachella next year.”

Amanda even remixes songs for specific occasions, such as weddings and funerals, and offers people to hire her via private messaging (she’s based in San Francisco, for anyone hoping to book her for their next event).

Article continues after ad

While her “talent” is undeniable, one mystery remains surrounding TikTok’s “worst” DJ. As one commenter said: “How can you not laugh while making these?”

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.