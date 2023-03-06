Bride in tears as over half of confirmed guests don’t show up to wedding

A heartbroken bride went viral on TikTok after claiming that less than half the guests who RSVP’d as attending actually attended their $27,000 wedding.

TikToker grayanxiety invited 88 guests including family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate with them on their big day.

The bride even made a spreadsheet listing all RSVPs, and booked a venue that was capable of holding the party. However, Gray’s wedding was “ruined” after only a few confirmed guests showed up.

In a viral clip with 9.1 million views, the newlywed wrote, “88 people said yes… not even 40 showed up.” The video also showed a nearly-empty function filled with tables.

Gray revealed in a comment, “We canceled our sparkler send-off, private dance, dinner… cut entire reception short. Been in tears for hours over this.”

They added that most of their money was spent on making soaps, magnets, and “spell jars” for guests to take home. The couple will keep almost all of them, they revealed.

Another video showed Gray with tear-stained make-up, with the caption “We literally sat in the empty ceremony room together and cried.”

They continued: “Nyx’s family immediately left after pictures, my mum didn’t say a single word to me until my dad made her.

“I cancelled my dream send-off, cancelled dinner at my favourite place, the DJ felt so bad he made us use the photobooth I hadn’t touched and took pictures together.”

Many users in the comments felt for Gray, and advised them to throw an alternative wedding with the TikTok community.

“My heart breaks for you guys no one deserves this. Just know everyone here on TikTok is celebrating you two!” one user wrote.

“Just have another wedding with us, we will bring the energy unlike these guys,” another added. “Let’s have a wedding re-do! We are all coming!” a third said.