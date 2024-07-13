A TikToker went viral after losing her engagement ring in the ocean, just seconds after her partner proposed to her.

Moments after accepting a beachside proposal from her fiancé, a bride-to-be accidentally dropped her brand-new diamond ring in the sea.

“What an emotional roller coaster…… I think we’re meant to be together” content creator Katie Nicholson captioned her TikTok post, which included photos of the incident.

Photos showed the 24-year-old accepting her fiancé Steven’s ring, before the couple dashed into the ocean for a celebratory splash. However, Katie’s ring suddenly went missing in the waves.

“Wait the ring…,” she wrote over a picture of herself and Steven digging along the shoreline in search of the lost jewel. “Searching for the ring,” she added, noting that some passersby also dove into the water to help her find it. “There’s no way we’re finding it, it’s the OCEAN.”

Luckily, the last photo in the viral post showed that a “miracle guy” ultimately recovered the diamond ring. Many TikTok users took to the comments to congratulate the couple and share their thoughts about the misfortune.

“If this isn’t proof that your marriage will make it through the toughest of times, I don’t know what is! Congratulations! Now get that thing insured,” one person wrote.

“Omg I would have cried lol, happy you found it & congratulations… PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM WATER ESPECIALLY THE OCEAN WITH THAT RING,” another commented.

“Hahaha omg I have lost my jewelry in ocean and actually got it back. You’re so blessed,” a third added. “Definitely going to make a great story!!! For you guys and everyone involved,” someone else said.

This is not the first time a proposal has taken TikTok by storm; in 2023, man’s beachside proposal went viral after he lost the engagement ring in the sand.