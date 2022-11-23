TikToker wakes up to find police in her bedroom after her toddler snuck out at night

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A TikToker was shocked as she woke up to police barging into her bedroom, after her toddler snuck out in the middle of the night.

In a viral video, the mom explained that she had put her children to bed at 8 pm, and checked up on her two-year-old toddler once more before going to bed herself.

“I open the door, I see him in his bed… and he’s perfectly fine. So I go to bed,” she said.

“Then at about 1:45 am, I am woken to three police officers coming into my bedroom – not my front door, my bedroom. Thank god this is a night that I chose to sleep in pyjamas.”

Article continues after ad

The police told the mother and her husband that they found a toddler outside in the front yard “crying and screaming, and cold,” and they were holding him in an ambulance.

“I, having just been woken up from a dead sleep, rush into my son’s room to find him not there and then proceed to run down the stairs, out the front door… and down the block to find my son,” she recalled.

“They parked him a good distance away just so he would be safe, just in case we were drug addicts or, you know, horrible people.”

The TikToker was shocked that she didn’t wake up at the sound of the baby monitor or even the police officers at her front door.

Article continues after ad

“No one else in my house woke either until police officers entered my bedroom,” she said. “My dog didn’t bark – he always barks – my husband didn’t wake up, my mother-in-law didn’t wake up, no one.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I don’t know how long he was out there. I feel like the sh*ttiest mom ever.”

The traumatized mom concluded her video by saying, “I am not going to sleep well for a very long time.”

In the comments, TikTok users tried to comfort the distraught mom by sharing their own similar stories.

“This is the exact reason we have deadbolts at the top of our doors. Years ago my toddler got out front while I was asleep,” one user shared.

Article continues after ad

“I think all parents have a scare with their little ones getting out. It happened to me. I got the locks for the top of my doors as a secondary measure,” another added.

“My 5yo told us that one night she couldn’t sleep so she went to the front yard and prayed then came back inside. We now have an alarm,” someone else said.