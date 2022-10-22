TikToker traumatized as maggots fall from ceiling after upstairs neighbor passes away

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker was horrified as maggots fell from her apartment ceiling for almost a week after her upstairs neighbor passed away.

Content creator Liv says she found hundreds of maggots falling from the vents in the ceiling inside her apartment for six days.

In a viral TikTok video with over 11.2 million views, she claimed her upstairs neighbor had died and the maggots came from the decaying body.

While speaking in the clip, one white larva was seen dropping onto the floor and wiggling, before someone grabbed a tissue to pick it up.

“Just to be clear, maggots were failling from my ceiling for six days. It wasn’t just two, it was hundreds of them,” the 21-year-old said.

Police called following maggots infestation

In follow-up video, Liv explained that she alerted her next door neighbor, and asked if they have seen any maggots or bugs in their apartment.

“So the neighbor went upstairs and rang his doorbell, smelt a stench and the doorbell obviously wasn’t answered so he called the police,” she said.

“The police were there as the maggots were falling through the ceiling,” she continued.

Liv also informed her landlord about the situation, but she was not offered temporary accommodation and bio-hazard crew to clean the apartment. She said the entire complex “smelled like a dead body.”

It was only after her dad threatened to sue the landlord that she was offered “the newest apartment in the complex which was thankfully maggot free and was away from the stench.”

“I had to throw away so many things, we also expect rent to be waived for the next three months,” the TikToker concluded.

TikTok reacts to maggots nightmare

Many TikTok users were shocked that Liv stayed in her home while maggots were falling on her, expressing their concerns in the comments

“I would have left the building immediately,” one commented.

“How long has he been dead for him to be up there rotting my god,” another user said.

“My phobia of worms said absolutely not,” a third wrote.

“That is a biohazard. Maggots eat rotting flesh which makes it worse. Pretty sure you can sue,” someone else shared.