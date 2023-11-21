Matt Rife slammed after “disgusting” response to people offended by his jokes

Standup comedian Matt Rife has come under fire for his new Netflix special that’s causing controversy and his “apology” video joke he made subsequently.

Comedian Matt Rife, who found fame largely through the app TikTok, has come under fire for his response to viewers who have taken offense to his latest Netflix special, Natural Selection.

While Rife is known for pushing the boundaries in his stand-up routines, his new Netflix special is causing backlash online. However, rather than apologizing for this, the comedian has responded in a way that is causing even more controversy online.

TikToker samanthafekete posted a video about the drama, which currently has over 1.2 million views.

In a new Instagram story, Rife posted a video of himself on stage, writing in the post, “If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told, here’s a link to my official apology video.”

When one clicks on the link, it takes you to a page that sells “special needs helmets.” Users across social media have been blasting the comedian for this post and his special as a whole.

TikToker users wrote that they “audibly GASPED” when they saw his response. Others calling it “disgusting.”

One Twitter user wrote, “What is the hype with this matt riff raff or whoever. like dude is so unfunny if that is even a thing. Not to mention he isn’t even cute at all. How? like his standup on Netflix is insufferable.”

Another added that they thought the “Matt riff special was mid.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the comedian has found himself in the middle of online backlash and it likely won’t be the last.

Time will tell if Rife does issue out a real apology for the special and for the subsequent Instagram story. While it is unlikely he will do so, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if he does respond.

