How to watch Matt Rife’s ‘Natural Selection’ Netflix comedy special

Comedian Matt Rife has taken over TikTok with clips of his sets, and his newfound popularity has landed him a comedy special with Netflix. Here’s how to watch it.

After years of trying to make it as a comedian, Matt Rife began posting clips of his sets on TikTok at the beginning of 2022.

His videos almost immediately began to skyrocket in views, bringing him immense popularity and opportunities that he hadn’t seen before. All of a sudden he was being invited onto podcasts and late night shows and selling out comedy clubs around the US.

Now, he has his own special on Netflix called Natural Selection and here’s everything we know about how to watch it.

Matt Rife’s new Netflix comedy special, Natural Selection, released on November 15, 2023. The show is rated mature, so you may not want to watch it with kids around.

To watch, you’ll have to sign up for a Netflix subscription for the first time, or renew your subscription if you had one in the past.

While you can sign up for any of the platform’s tiers to access Matt Rife’s comedy special, here’s a quick rundown of each plan and how much it costs per month:

Standard with Ads: $6.99/month. All but a few movies and TV shows available, and supports full HD

Standard: $15.49/month. Ad free, with all movies and TV shows available in Full HD

Premium: $22.99/month. Ad free, with all movies and TV shows available in Ultra HD

If you’d like to check out Matt Rife’s comedy more before checking out the hour-long special, you can head over to his TikTok and Instagram pages.

