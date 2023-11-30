Matt Rife hits back at plastic surgeon hinting that he “created” his jawline

Comedian Matt Rife has hit back at a plastic surgeon on social media who hinted that he “created the greatest jawline ever seen,” prompting many to believe he was talking about Rife.

On November 15, 2023, Matt Rife released his third comedy special and his first to be available on Netflix. It’s a great accomplishment for any comedian, and we can assume it happening was helped by his popularity on TikTok.

However, one of the jokes he opened the special with sparked a bit of backlash. Matt also responded to the backlash, causing even more pushback against the comedian.

A plastic surgeon joined in on the hubbub, posting a video where he says he “created the greatest jawline ever seen,” leaving many to believe he was talking about Matt Rife — and prompting the comedian to respond.

Matt Rife hits back at plastic surgeon on Instagram

On November 28, TikToker ManyFacesOfChicago, who is also a plastic surgeon, posted a video showing his reaction to “creating the greatest jawline ever seen just for my patient to get cancelled right after.”

Over 14k comments have been made on the now-viral post, and the large majority of them assumed that the post was about Matt Rife.

The surgeon posted the clip on Instagram as well and got the same reaction, prompting Rife himself to comment on the video. Not long after, the comedian deleted his thoughts.

“Lying about medical history is illegal, just FYI,” he said.

The surgeon hasn’t commented on the interaction since Matt’s comment was made and deleted, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.

In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.