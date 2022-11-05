TikToker reveals scariest DoorDash customer she’s had

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after sharing a horrifying experience she had dealing with a DoorDash customer.

In a series of videos, the content creator (fw.mackkk) detailed her nightmare DoorDash delivery story, in which she had a disturbing interaction with a ‘creepy’ man.

After DoorDashing one night, she received a call from a customer who placed a Wendy’s order. He let the Dasher know that instead of leaving the delivery at the door, he meant to check off “hand it to me.”

The TikToker said she was “sketched out” by this, and noted that as she was driving to his address, there were no streetlights or paved streets.

The customer let out a strange laugh at the end of the call, telling the Dasher “I just want some human contact, I don’t have any friends.”

“I start trembling. I was about to be like just f**k the DoorDash, I don’t even want to go now, like I’m sketched,” she recalled in the TikTok video.

She still drove to the customer’s house, and found him standing outside. She asked him if he could come to her window, as she didn’t feel comfortable getting out of the car. “He’s like ‘Oh, you don’t have to be scared around me,’” she said.

When she told him off, the man pulled out a butterfly knife, prompting her to immediately close and lock her car window and doors.

“He’s standing there laughing and I’m like bro what the f**k?” she said. The customer continued to talk to her outside her vehicle, claiming that he was just trying to show his knife.

She then began reversing her car, while the man followed and yelled at her to wait. The terrified Dasher rolled her passenger window down and threw his order out.

“I was like I don’t even give a f**k if I hit another [driver],” she said. “I don’t care, I’m getting the f**k out of there.”

The TikToker said she’s still unsure why the customer acted the way he did, but she won’t be DoorDashing again after this incident. “Just be careful,” she told her viewers. “A girl DoorDashing at night by herself just isn’t a smart decision.”