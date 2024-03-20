Instacart shopper stunned as she delivers order to burnt down house

An Instacart shopper has gone viral on TikTok, after revealing that a customer’s order brought her to a burnt down house.

TikTok user and Instacart driver exotic_landscape took to the app to share her disbelief when she arrived at a customer’s delivery address, only to discover that the house had been reduced to ashes.

“POV: You Instacart order brought you to a burnt down house,” the TikToker wrote over her clip, as she filmed herself swiping through apps on her phone to confirm that she’d arrived at the correct address.

The content creator then lifted her phone up to reveal the aftermath of a fire that had destroyed the house, showing its structure coated in ash and charred remnants. “We were so lost. And no it was not the wrong house,” read the caption of the video, which has gone viral with over 705,000 views.

TikTok reacts to Instacart driver’s bizarre situation

Viewers flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on the situation. “Girl I think you got there a little too late,” one user joked. “‘Leave at door’ uh what door,” another quipped.

“Prolly was the customer’s old house and they didn’t update their info on the app for the new house,” a third person wrote, to which the TikToker replied, “Thought so but we called 20 times… nothing.”

Some people shared their own speculations on what might have happened. “I know someone whose house burnt down but they lived in the yard til it was rebuilt. Wonder if there was an RV or trailer somewhere,” one person said.

“I have had this happen on Shipt & it’s usually someone ordering w/ a stolen card etc. You’ll drop it off and they’ll come grab it once you’re gone,” another commented.

Earlier this year, Amazon delivered a package to a customer’s burnt down home, despite her calling them repeatedly in hopes of changing her address.