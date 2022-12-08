What happened to Andrew Dawson from TikTok?

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

TikTok has become full of videos asking questions regarding the whereabouts of Andrew Dawson, who disappeared from the app earlier this year, and no one is sure of anything.

Plenty of users have disappeared off the face of TikTok over the last few years, some in search of success elsewhere, and some due to the natural causes of life.

In the case of Andrew Dawson, a popular TikToker who amassed over 56,000 followers, his disappearance has sparked a fair few questions from viewers. They started back in May 2022 when Dawson posted a video of a “giant” standing on top of a mountain in Canada.

His uncovering of the strange phenomenon led him to supposed interactions with the CIA – and Candian CSIS – as well as claims he was being “stalked” after the post. He also uploaded a post entitled “I’m scared” where he informed viewers that they might not see him post ever again after it.

Since that post, Dawson has not been seen on TikTok or any other form of social media, sparking plenty of theories about his whereabouts and millions of views funneling onto his videos.

Dawson’s last upload came on May 18th, when he once again questioned if some military operation was happening on the mountain in question.

With this being TikTok, things have gotten pretty whacky, but it seems that the full story may never be told. Dawson’s obituary was posted in the Campbell River Mirror back in July, indicating he had passed away, leaving family members behind – including children.

Campbell River Mirror Dawson’s obituary was posted in July.

While some TikTokers have continued to theorize about his disappearance, claiming the videos weren’t real in the first place, plenty of others have offered their condolences about his passing.

“R.I.P. What on earth happened? So sad,” one posted. “How very sad. RIP dear one and thank you for what you shared and who you were,” added another. “It hurts so much I love you Andrew I wish this was a dream,” another commented.