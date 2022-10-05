TikToker mortified after GrubHub driver ate her Taco Bell order

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker was left mortified after her GrubHub driver allegedly admitted to eating her entire Taco Bell order.

The customer went viral on TikTok after sharing a series of text messages her Grubhub driver sent her after allegedly eating her Taco Bell order.

In a video with over 330,000 views, she explained that after waiting over an hour for her food, she reached out to her driver. The TikToker shared screenshots of their text exchange, in which the driver claimed she “had to make a stop” beforehand, but that she would “be there in a few.”

Twenty minutes later, she received a text from the driver, claiming that her significant other ate the customer’s food because he was “hungry as hell.”

“So, obviously, I was upset, but I didn’t want to make a scene,” the TikToker said. “So I respond, ‘Wait what lol how do I cancel my order. hope u enjoyed my tacos.'”

The driver responded, claiming that she wasn’t sure how to cancel the order, adding that the customer was too far.

After telling the driver she was hungry, the TikToker said she would find a way to cancel the order without the driver’s help. “I’ll just take it up with Grubhub. I’m not going to get my tacos anyway,” she said in the video.

But the Grubhub driver sent her another message. “Today is my birthday I’m bored asf need plans for me and bae,” she allegedly wrote.

“Did she like, want me to give her plans?” the baffled customer asked her viewers. She then wished the driver a happy birthday.

The TikToker said she ended up filing a complaint with Grubhub and received both a 10% coupon and a full refund on her Taco Bell order.

“Grubhub driver, if you see this, I hope you have had an amazing birthday,” she concluded in the video. “And I hope you enjoyed my Crunchwrap Supreme meal with my large Pepsi, and I’m glad I funded your birthday dinner with you and your boo.”

