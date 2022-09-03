TikToker shocked as delivery driver leaves note after eating his food

A TikToker was stunned when his food delivery driver left an apology note after eating the food he ordered.

The content creator, who posts under the handle thesuedeman, couldn’t believe his DoorDash driver ate all his food, and left a shocking apology note.

In a viral video, the customer showed his entire order of chicken wings stripped to the bone, with a little note written by “Your Door Dash Guy.”

“I cannot make this up. Here I am ordering some WingStop, and in my bag, I get this,” the TikToker exclaimed in the video which has racked up over 300,000 views.

“Now I know you noticed the fries gone. My drink is intact but again my fries gone and a damn note in it,” he added.

According to thesuedeshow, his drink was untouched, and the driver attempted to make things better by leaving a note explaining why they ate the delivery.

“I’m sorry I 8 cho food. I’m broke and hungry. Consider it like ur payin it 4ward. I’m quitting this lame ass job N E way. B blessed,” the note on the empty box read.

The stunned customer had no idea what to do.

“What am I supposed to do with this, y’all? I’m about to call some damn DoorDash back,” he said.

TikTok users react to delivery driver eating customer’s food

While TikTok users were in hysterics over the bizarre ordeal, many left comments to advise the TikToker on what to do next.

“Call the customer service of DD. I’ve had food stolen from me before and had the order cancelled by the driver right after. You’ll get a refund,” one person commented.

“Call your bank if door dash doesn’t refund,” another one advised. “You call and complain lmao,” someone else added.

Others bashed the delivery driver.

“Them being hungry is not your problem it’s their problem,” one user shared.

“I was broke hungry and miserable yet I didn’t eat someone’s whole order. It’s not hard. Especially since they offer fast pay,” another one wrote.

In a later comment, the TikToker claimed that he contacted DoorDash and was able to get “a refund and credit” for the incident.