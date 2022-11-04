TikToker goes viral claiming Paris restaurant denied her entry over crop top

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected] or Twitter @_thepickle

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video claiming she and her friend were denied entry to a Paris restaurant because they were showing too much cleavage.

When it comes to restaurants worldwide, it’s not uncommon to come across some that require a particular dress code.

However, without a sign in front of the restaurant, it can be difficult to figure out whether or not an establishment has a dress code.

TikToker Polska Babinks recently learned this the hard way, as she has gone viral after uploading a video claiming she was denied extry from a restaurant in Paris because of her cleavage.

TikToker denied entry to restaurant because of cleavage

Uploaded on November 1, Polska’s video shows her and her friend walking up to a restaurant when the owner confronted them at the entrance.

Babinks is wearing an all-pink outfit with a low-cut top and mini skirt, while her friend is in a tight black outfit with ribbons.

In text placed on top of the video, Babinks wrote in French: “My friend Tootatis and I were prevented from entering this restaurant because of our cleavage.”

According to a translation, she captioned the video: “A neckline = No restaurants.”

“Congrats to the manager for his cool temper,” one user replied.

“It’s funny, since the release of this video, this restaurateur has had a lot of success. And that’s good,” another viewer said.

A third explained: “Legally a restaurant has the right to refuse a customer if he does not respect the internal rules of the establishment.”