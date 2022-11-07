TikToker goes viral building massive 3,000 pound tomb for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A man is going viral on TikTok for the most bizarre reason after deciding to build an incredible sarcophagus to house a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

1,000 years from now, architects may be shocked to discover a hidden tomb with a bag of Cheetos hidden inside – all thanks to one TikToker’s ridiculous creation.

In a video making waves on the platform, TikToker ‘sunday.nobody’ revealed how they built a 3,000 pound tomb for “future civilizations” to one day find.

In the three-minute video, the user explained how his months-long project required a lot of concrete and manpower to become a reality, with the TikToker even using a laser cutter to put the ingredients list on the top of the tomb.

The creator even estimated the total cost of the project, listing off $400 of concrete, $100 spent on rebar, $300 on forms/sled wood, $180 on epoxy, rental equipment costing $170, and other miscellaneous items at $100. Overall, it came out to $1,100.

After a lot of work, the project was finished with the tomb buried underneath a monument to mark the burial site – and users on TikTok were amazed at the dedication to such a strange idea.

(click here if TikTok fails to load)

TikTok amazed by historical Flamin Hot Cheetos tomb

In just four days, the video has gone insanely viral, amassing over 10 million views… and the comments show exactly why it’s performing so well.

“The dedication to this project is astounding,” one wrote.

“I thought I had been bored many times in my life, but now I’ve realized that I’ve never been truly, genuinely bored, like Cheetos-sarcophagus bored,” remarked another.

“I know this wasn’t an ad but it’s been more effective than any ad I’ve ever seen in my life. This is the future of marketing,” another user praised.

As ‘sunday.nobody’ explained in the video, Cheetos played no part in the creation of the TikTok, but given the widespread popularity of the clip, it’s possible they reach out to him in some capacity just as other brands have in the past.

This is certainly one of the most creative uses of one’s time we’ve seen and we can’t wait to see what else the TikToker has planned for future projects.