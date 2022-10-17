Domino’s slams Subway after viral TikToker Peach PRC finds fingernail in her sub

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Singer Peach PRC is going viral on TikTok after finding a human fingernail in her Subway sandwich – and even Domino’s is demanding answers from the chain.

Peach PRC is a popular singer and social media with millions of followers on TikTok and she used her platform to put Subway on blast after a not-so-fresh fingernail was found in her sub.

In an October 16 video, the pink-haired TikToker explained that she was hungover and ordered Subway, but it wasn’t the previous night’s alcohol that was making her want to vomit.

“I’m going to f**king throw up,” she groaned. “I’m so hungover and I order Subway, and oh my God, there was a fingernail in it! It’s not mine. I’m going to be sick.”

After showing the nail to the camera, Peach covered her mouth to keep from retching but continued to blast Subway over the unwanted topping. Users in the comments went to bat for the TikToker, including even Domino’s Pizza, who laid the smackdown on their fast food rival.

TikTokers & Domino’s put Subway on blast after fingernail in food

Right away, users began to show support for Peach and took aim at the sandwich chain over its poor food preparation.

“Aren’t your sandwich artists supposed to wear gloves? This doesn’t sound like an accident,” one user noted in the comments, tagging the chain.

“My brother-in-law found a fingernail in his Subway years ago as well and threw the Subway at the cashier. He was angry,” commented another.

TikTok Domino’s is calling on Subway to get to the bottom of fingernail gate.

Even Domino’s got in on the action, tagging Subway and demanding they “fix this,” earning a lot of praise from others.

According to Peach, the Subway is located in Marrickville, Sydney. So, if you’re in the mood for a sub down under, you might want to consider other options.

Thus far, Subway has yet to respond to all the criticisms or if it’s taken action to stop fingernails from showing up in foot longs.

This isn’t the first time Subway has been blasted on TikTok. Back in September, a user went viral after finding feces in her sandwich.