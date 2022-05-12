TikToker goes viral after seeing pricey menu at rich friend’s birthday dinner

A TikToker’s priceless reaction to showing up at her rich friend’s birthday dinner and seeing the prices on the restaurant menu is going viral.

It’s not uncommon to see people try to celebrate their birthdays in style by going out to a nice restaurant to celebrate another year on this planet we call Earth – but sometimes, it’s a good idea to check the menu first.

Knowing what you’re going to eat ahead of time can definitely help save time once your stomach starts growling, but it can also provide some insight into the amount of dough you’re going to need to dish out.

TikToker ‘janae_69’ learned that the hard way after she decided to attend her rich friend’s birthday dinner and was shocked when she saw the prices.

TikToker baffled by restaurant prices at rich friend’s birthday

In a viral TikTok that has been viewed over 3.8 million times, Janae showed off the restaurant’s menu that sold dishes such as “smoked duck breast” for $39 and steaks in the $50-$65 range.

Like most fancy restaurants, the numbers next to the food don’t include dollar signs – something Janae claimed she thought were “the calories” and not the prices.

In the comments, some users remarked how the prices seemed standard, while others wondered about what her reaction would be if she dined at an even fancier establishment.

“Wait till you go to a restaurant where there are no prices on the menu,” one commenter joked.

Despite the TikToker’s concerns, she still ordered a steak, but didn’t feel it was worth the amount it cost.

“It was nasty af!” she exclaimed. “I’m an EXTREMELY picky eater y’all, that’s why I don’t waste money on food, NEVER HAVE!! One bite and I was DONE.”

Janae didn’t reveal how much she ended up spending at dinner, but judging by her response, it doesn’t look like she’ll be dining at that restaurant again anytime soon.