TikToker goes viral after finding whale penis on the beach

A TikToker went viral after discovering a “whale penis” washed up on the beach at Magnestic Island in Australia.

The content creator was shocked after stumbling across a large, greyish object, after walking along the beach in Queensland, Australia.

In a viral video with over 4.6 million views, the TikToker shared her bizarre discovery, which looked like a large member detached from an animal.

“Wasn’t expecting that,” she captioned the clip, as she commented on the “mint” clear waters, long beaches and views, before panning down to reveal a “giant random animal part washed up on the beach.”

“What the f**k is that? It’s massive, like the size of my leg. Ew, disgusting,” she said, as footage showed a massive animal part which appeared to be sliced in several places, as its fleshy insides were visible at the end.

In a follow-up clip, the TikToker put her foot next to the animal’s body part to show its scale, revealing that the member was the size of her leg.

Viewers in the comment section gave their best guesses as to what the mysterious animal part was.

“I think it’s a whale’s tongue that’s crazy that u saw that. Did u touch it?” one commented. “Ohh pretty sure that’s an orca penis,” another added.

“Not me thinking it was a human leg at first,” a third said.

In a third video, the mystery was finally solved, as the content creator explained: “With the help of TikTok and marine biologists, I think we have finally figured out what that weird animal thing is.

“It’s a whale d**k. And apparently, the males fight and they bite each other’s things off and then they just wash up on beaches all around the world,” she said.

She also explained that most of the Google images of the so-called ‘Loch Ness Monster’ are actually whale penises emerging from the water.