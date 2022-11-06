TikToker gets fired from HomeGoods after snapping back at customer

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A former HomeGoods worker went viral on TikTok, after revealing that she got fired for clapping back at a customer.

The HomeGoods cashier said she snapped back at the customer, because they were complaining about the speed of checkout.

In a six-second clip, the content creator used a text overlay to explain what happened, while she filmed herself dancing in the background.

“Dance if you just got fired for asking a customer do she wanna apply to be a cashier, because she was complaining about how we going [too] slow,” the text overlay read.

Her video quickly went viral with over 1.1 million views, as users in the comments praised the TikToker for standing up for herself.

TikTok reacts to HomeGoods cashier’s clap-back

Many TikTok users supported the content creator, saying retail workers should be allowed to tell off rude customers.

“All of us who work in retail should be allowed to tell off one customer every hour without getting in trouble,” one commented. “I’ve wanted to do this so badly, ‘you know we are hiring if we aren’t going fast enough for you!'” another added.

“That is not a reason to fire an employee smh and I agree with what you said because I would have said the same thing,” someone else wrote.

Retail workers also took to the comments to share how they deal with impatient customers.

“I tell anyone who complains about lines or waiting that we’re hiring. We literally have a giant sign right on the register,” one said.

“I literally wrote ‘if you grow impatient ask for an application’ on my store’s chalkboard so all the customers could see it when they walk in,” another shared.

“I walked away from the register multiple times when customers complained how slow it’s going,” a third added. “Literally as they walk to my register.”